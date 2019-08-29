Celtic put on Stockholm show to ease into Europa League group stages

Jullien and Morgan score first goals for club but injury to Ajer adds to defensive problems

Celtic’s James Forrest (middle) celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring in the Europa League qualifier playoff second leg against AIK at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph: Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/Getty Images

AIK 1 Celtic 4 (Celtic win 6-1 on agg)

Christopher Jullien and Lewis Morgan scored their first Celtic goals in Stockholm as Neil Lennon’s side cruised into the Europa League group stage.

But the 4-1 win over AIK came at a cost, as a groin injury for Kristoffer Ajer made him a major doubt for Sunday’s trip to Ibrox.

Jullien and Morgan netted from close range in the closing stages, but wingers James Forrest and Michael Johnston had done the damage in the first half as Celtic went into Friday’s draw with a 6-1 aggregate victory over the Swedish champions.

Forrest netted with a brilliant counterattacking goal in the 17th minute, and Celtic responded immediately thanks to some impressive wing play from Johnston after Sebastian Larsson had levelled from the spot in the 33rd minute.

However, Lennon was left sweating on the fitness of Ajer with the first Old Firm derby of the season against Rangers looming, while Odsonne Edouard left the field with cramp.

Ajer, who has been Celtic’s best defender this season in an inconsistent defensive selection, went off before the opening goal after struggling with knee and shoulder injuries in recent weeks.

Celtic were already missing right back Hatem Abd Elhamed and centre back Jozo Simunovic through injury, although both could return for Sunday’s game.

Anthony Ralston came on for Ajer, with new right back Moritz Bauer not registered for the game following his loan move from Stoke.

