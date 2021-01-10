Celtic player tests positive for Covid after controversial Dubai trip

Club took a lot of criticism for opting to go on training camp during pandemic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon addresses his players during a training session in Dubai. Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus following the club’s controversial training camp in Dubai.

The Scottish Premiership champions’ squad were tested upon their return to Glasgow after spending six days in the United Arab Emirates.

A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: “Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19. Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support.

“All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative.”

Celtic had already faced criticism over their warm-weather training camp, with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioning whether they were complying with social-distancing rules after photographs emerged on social media.

The pictures showed members of the Celtic squad not distancing or wearing face coverings.

On Saturday, assistant manager John Kennedy said the Hoops were guilty of “minor slip-ups” in relation to Covid-19 protocols during their stay in the Middle East, but insisted the club did all they could to follow the guidelines.

Celtic are scheduled to host Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Monday night.

