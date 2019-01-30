Celtic open up six-point lead at the top in Scotland

Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie on target in win over St Johnstone

Celtic’s Callum McGregor scores his side’s first goal of the game during the Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone at Celtic Park. Photograph: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

Celtic’s Callum McGregor scores his side’s first goal of the game during the Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone at Celtic Park. Photograph: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

 

Celtic 2 St Johnstone 0

Celtic moved a healthy six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 over St Johnstone at Parkhead.

The home side struggled to break down the defensively diligent Saints in the first half of the rearranged fixture.

But seven minutes after the break Callum McGregor powered a drive in from 25 yards before fellow midfielder Ryan Christie curled in a second to ensure a less frustrating second period.

The victory made it 12 home wins out of 12 in the league so far this season and puts pressure on chasing Rangers and Kilmarnock with Aberdeen a further two points behind in fourth place.

Brendan Rodgers’s side face Saints at McDiarmid Park on Sunday and again a week later in the Scottish Cup following a home game against Hibernian next week.

And with four successive wins this year after returning from the winter break, the Hoops look to be building momentum in their bid to make it eight titles in a row.

