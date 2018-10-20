Celtic move to second spot after thriller win against Hibs

Celtic moved into second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership with a frenetic 4-2 win over Hibernian at Parkhead.

Former Hoops boss Neil Lennon’s side were picked off in the first half, where midfielders Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham both grabbed goals with the champions hitting the woodwork three times.

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute with a thunderous drive, only for Hoops forward Odsonne Edouard to restore the two-goal advantage six minutes later.

Speedy wide-man Martin Boyle then made it 3-2 in the 73rd minute but Edouard’s second goal in the 87th minute kept Celtic three points behind leaders Hearts, who beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Tynecastle.

Two goals in seven first-half minutes did the damage, with Arnaud Djoum heading home Callum Morrison’s cross for the 36th-minute opener and Steven Naismith doubling the advantage from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the area.

The visitors pulled a goal back with a 55th minute Gary Mackay-Steven penalty, awarded after Niall McGinn had been brought down.

Kilmarnock join Celtic on 19 points after coming from behind to win 2-1 at St Mirren.

Adam Hammill’s 14th-minute free-kick on his home debut gave the Buddies the lead but Alan Power blasted a 56th-minute equaliser before Aaron Tshibola won it for the visitors 12 minutes later.

Jim McIntyre’s career as Dundee manager started badly as they lost 4-0 at Livingston.

Headers from Declan Gallagher (18) and Craig Halkett (43) had the hosts in control before Steven Lawless (76) and Alan Lithgow (89) netted in the second half.

Jason Kerr’s goal in added time gave St Johnstone a 1-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.