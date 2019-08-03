Celtic hit the ground running as Saints blitzed

Ryan Christie grabs hat-trick as defending champions lay down a marker

Updated: 2 minutes ago

Celtic’s Ryan Christie scores his first goal. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie scores his first goal. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

 

Celtic 7 St Johnstone 0

Ryan Christie struck a long-range hat-trick as Celtic began their latest Scottish Premiership title defence with a 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone.

The Scotland international took his tally for the season to six goals in five matches with a brilliant performance as the champions ensured they topped the table on the opening day.

Christie also set up ninth-minute opener for Mikey Johnston and goals from Odsonne Edouard and substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths completed the rout.

The only down side to Celtic’s day was a thigh injury for Hatem Abd Elhamed, whose debut lasted 50 minutes before he limped off for Anthony Ralston. The right-back will now be a major doubt for the first leg of Celtic’s third Champions League qualifier against Cluj on Wednesday.

After the game, Christie said: “Going into the game we wanted to make a statement so to start like that, we are obviously delighted. We need to make this place the fortress that it’s known for and to do that you need to dominate teams and win games with big margins. We moved the ball very well and it paid off. 

“I loved playing a part in the European games but domestically I want to really kick on. I was happy enough last season managing to get in the starting line-up but now I really need to kick on. Being an attacking player, there is an expectation to provide goals by scoring and assisting, so my job is to do that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.