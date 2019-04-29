Celtic great Stevie Chalmers dies aged 83

Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtic’s winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced.

Chalmers etched his name into Celtic folklore when he scored the decisive goal in the Lisbon Lions’ 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

A statement from his family, issued via the club, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stevie Chalmers, our loving father and devoted husband to Sadie. The Celtic legend was surrounded by family when he sadly passed away early this morning.”

Chalmers had been suffering from dementia in recent years. His death comes a week after Billy McNeill, captain of the Lisbon Lions, also died.

The statement added: “In recent times Stevie endured the toughest of battles, but just as he approached every game in a green and white jersey, he tackled his long-term illness with much bravery and dignity.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, now a TV and radio pundit, tweeted: “Such a sad week. RIP Stevie Chalmers.”

Family's great sadness as #CelticFC legend Stevie Chalmers passes away. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 29, 2019

Chalmers, a Glaswegian, was one of Celtic’s greatest goalscorers, netting 231 times in 12 years for the club. He also won four league titles and three Scottish Cups as well as earning five caps for Scotland.

“He felt honoured and privileged to have played alongside the Lisbon Lions, and this camaraderie and friendship carried on long after their playing days as the team became lifelong friends,” the statement added.

“Celtic was an integral part of Stevie’s life and he devoted much of his career to the famous Glasgow club. He was adored by Celtic supporters in Scotland and around the world, especially for his passion, loyalty and integrity.”

The Scottish Football Association tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former ScotlandNT and CelticFC player Stevie Chalmers.”

Chalmers left Celtic in 1971 and had spells at Morton and Partick Thistle before retiring in 1975.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “This is such terrible news, and on behalf of the club, I would first of all like to pass on my condolences to Stevie’s wife, Sadie, their children, Stephen, Carol, Paul, Ann, Martin, Clare, and their grandchildren.

“Stevie was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this desperately sad time.

“This is a particularly devastating time for the Celtic family, with the passing of Stevie Chalmers coming so soon after his friend and former team-mate, Billy McNeill.

“My condolences also go to the Lisbon Lions, already mourning the loss of their captain, and now grieving the death of another one of their own.

“Stevie Chalmers was a Celtic legend, and one of the greatest goalscorers this club has ever seen. Indeed, only three other legends in Jimmy McGrory, Henrik Larsson and Stevie’s close friend, Bobby Lennox, have scored more goals.

“However, there is only one man who is able to lay claim to having scored the most important goal in Celtic’s 131-year history, and that man is Stevie Chalmers.”