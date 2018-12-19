Celtic back on top as Rangers fluff lines

Rangers overhauled as they are held 0-0 by Hibs

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring his side’s second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Celtic moved impressively to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a commanding 3-0 win over Motherwell at Parkhead. On a night where skipper Scott Brown made his 500th appearance for the Hoops, 20-year-old defender Anthony Ralston scored in his first outing of the season.

Winger Scott Sinclair added a second from the spot after 31 minutes and Celtic’s 19-year-old substitute Mikey Johnston, on for the club’s only recognised striker Odsonne Edouard, hammered in his first Celtic goal from the edge of the box just before the interval.

The second-half was quickly forgettable but Celtic go a point above Rangers, who drew 0-0 at Hibernian, and two above Kilmarnock, with a game in hand over both teams.

However, somewhat ironically in light of the convincing victory, boss Brendan Rodgers was left with a potential headache due to the injury to Edouard, with Dundee, Aberdeen and Rangers to come before he gets the chance to replenish his squad in the January transfer window.

Rangers’ lack of staying power, meanwhile, let them down again as they surrendered the Scottish Premiership lead for the second time in a fortnight after being held by Hibernian to a 0-0 Easter Road stalemate.

Rangers Eros Grezda has a shot at goal. Photograph: Ian Rutehrford/PA Wire.
The Ibrox men found themselves top of the table for the first time since 2011 with victory over Hearts earlier this month but let it slip three days later as they were beaten at home by Aberdeen.

They were looking to keep a grip of top spot for longer this time after clambering back into first place with Sunday’s win over Hamilton. But despite creating a string of chances against a Leith outfit still on a high after their weekend triumph over Celtic, they were left frustrated as they drop back to second a point behind their Old Firm rivals.

Eighth-placed Hibs could not hit the heights they managed in their 2-0 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side but they have now climbed to within a point of the top six.

