Bundesliga set for green light to resume later in May

The Bundesliga is set to get the go-ahead to resume in the second half of May after a meeting involving the the prime minister, Angela Merkel, and state premiers.

Under the plan the league (DFL) will be able to choose the appropriate date for games in the first and second divisions to restart and and matches will be held behind closed doors.

Clubs in Germany’s top division have been training for around a month amid Covid-19 testing and the league (DFL) has been keen to finish the season by the end of June, when contracts expire.

The push to resume has not been universally welcomed. The DFL said on Monday there had been 10 positive tests for coronavirus among 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division, adding that 1,724 tests were carried out over two rounds among players and staff.

Cologne last Friday reported three positive cases. The tests were part of the DFLs hygiene concept, which says teams will also undertake a a mandatory training camp under quarantine conditions before a return to playing.

This week Salomon Kalou has been suspended “with immediate effect” by his club Hertha Berlin after posting a video on Facebook of him breaking physical distancing rules with his teammates. – Guardian