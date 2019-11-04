Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a new manager

Under Niko Kovac they have failed to win half of their opening 10 league fixtures

Bayern Munich have parted company with manager Niko Kovac. Photograph: Getty Images

Bayern Munich have parted company with manager Niko Kovac. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Bayern Munich have parted company with Niko Kovac after 18 months in charge. A statement said the decision was by mutual agreement, with the Bundesliga champions, who lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, in fourth place.

Kovac, a former Bayern midfielder, led the side to the league-and-cup double last season, becoming the first man to achieve the feat at the club as a player and manager.

Things have turned sour this season, with the team having failed to win half of their opening 10 league fixtures. “I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment,” Kovac said on the club’s official website. “The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision. My brother [AND ASSISTANT]Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years. During this time our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best.”

The assistant coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, has been placed in temporary charge for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Olympiakos and next Saturday’s Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern chief executive, said: “The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action. [PRESIDENT]Uli Hoeness, [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic and I had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday, with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of Bayern. We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the double this past season.”

Bayern are four points behind the Bundesliga leaders, Borussia Mönchengladbach, with five wins and 18 points from 10 matches.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.