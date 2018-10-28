Barcelona v Real Madrid: how can I watch El Clásico?

One of football’s great rivalries resumes on Sunday afternoon, as FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Both the injured Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - now of Juventus - will be conspicuous by their absence, however El Clásico remains a game which grips the world.

Victory would see Barça leapfrog Atlético Madrid and go top of La Liga. For Real, three points would ease the pressure on Julen Lopetegui somewhat after a torrid start to the domestic season.

But, how can we watch the Spanish champions against the European champions?

For so long, Spanish football on Sky Sports on a Sunday has been a staple - something to enjoy and help stave off the dread on the Monday morning alarm call.

However, La Liga is one of the latest heavyweight offerings to slip through Sky’s grasp - meaning we now need to go elsewhere to see Sunday’s fixture.

Indeed, Eleven Sports will be showing El Clásico for the first time, with the game set to kick-off at 3.l5pm (Irish time).

An Eleven Sports pass can be purchased for €6.99 monthly or for €59.99 per year - allowing you to watch La Liga, Serie A and, according to their website, “so much more.”

Eleven Sports is an online only service, meaning once you have subscribed you then need to stream the match via the internet, rather than through your television.

There might be a few hoops to jump through - and there might be no Ronaldo or Messi for the first time since 2007 - but Sunday’s Clásico is still a game worth watching.