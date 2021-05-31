Barcelona sign Man City Sergio Agüero on two-year-deal

Argentinian striker will join the Catalan club on July 1st

Sergio Agüero prepares to come on during the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. Photograph: Susana Vera/AFP via Getty Images

Sergio Agüero prepares to come on during the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. Photograph: Susana Vera/AFP via Getty Images

 

Sergio Agüero has signed a two-year contract with Barcelona. The Catalan club announced the Argentinian forward would join them on July 1st when his current deal with Manchester City expires.

He will officially sign his contract with Barcelona at 5pm Irish time, before being presented to the media an hour later.

Barca said Agüero’s buy-out clause had been set at €100 million.

City announced on March 29th that Agüero’s contract would not be renewed and that his 10-year stint at the club would end this summer.

Agüero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to score 260 goals for the club, none more important than the stoppage-time strike which sealed the 2012 Premier League title.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.