Barcelona hit the ground running as they thrash Mallorca

Lionel Messi rounds things off with Martin Braithwaite also on the scoresheet

Lionel Messi scored Barcelona’s fourth as they thrashed Mallorca 4-0. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

Lionel Messi scored Barcelona’s fourth as they thrashed Mallorca 4-0. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

 

RCD Mallorca 0 Barcelona 4

Barcelona hit the ground running as they cruised past Mallorca 4-0 in their first LaLiga game since the coronavirus pandemic.

The league leaders last played 99 days ago when they beat Real Sociedad 1-0, with the Spanish league suspended soon after because of the health crisis.

But it did not take them long to find their groove as goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi gave them the points on the Balearic Island and moved them five points ahead of Real Madrid in second.

In fact, it took just 65 seconds for them to make a mark as they enjoyed a dream start at an empty Son Moix stadium.

Alba whipped in a perfect cross from the left and Vidal got there first and powered a low header into the back of the net.

That left any gameplan Mallorca may have had in tatters as Barca took control of the game.

But they had to wait until the 37th minute to make their dominance count as Braithwaite opened his account for the club.

The former Middlesbrough striker joined Barca in February in a controversial move from Leganes had failed to score in his first three games but found the net in style, with a clinical finish after Messi had teed him up with a header.

The game was delayed in the second half, as an intruder in the stadium managed to get past security and on to the pitch before being taken away.

Messi may look different after the three-month break, having shaved his beard off, but not much else has changed as a brilliant through-ball set Alba away for the third in the final 10 minutes.

The Argentinian then completed a productive evening in stoppage time with a trademark jinking run and pinpoint finish into the top corner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.