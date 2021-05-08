Barcelona and Atletico draw to give Real title advantage

Ousmane Dembélé misses a late chance as the two sides draw a blank in Catalunya

Leo Messi during Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s draw at Camp Nou in the Catalan capital. Photograph: Enric Fontcuberta/EPA

Leo Messi during Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s draw at Camp Nou in the Catalan capital. Photograph: Enric Fontcuberta/EPA

 

Barcelona 0 Atletico Madrid 0

The La Liga title race was blown wide open after Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The stalemate means that should third-placed Real Madrid beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday, they will move top of the table - level on 77 points with Atletico - but ahead given their superior head-to-head record with just three games to play. Barcelona moved up to second place on Saturday with 75 points.

Despite having far less of the ball, the visitors enjoyed the better of the first half, with Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a number of stops to keep his side level.

Atletico defender Felipe missed arguably the most gilt-edged opportunity of the game just before the break, firing over from close range after a well-worked corner.

Substitute Ronald Araujo saw a header ruled out for offside for Barcelona after the break as the Catalans improved. Ousmane Dembélé then came on and headed over a great chance following some wonderful build up play conducted by Lionel Messi.

However, ultimately neither side was able to find a way through and the title race looks set to go the distance.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.