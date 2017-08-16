Banner on Dublin bridge pays tribute to deceased soccer fan

Croatian soccer fans have paid tribute to a supporter of Hajduk Split FC who died at the weekend by erecting a banner in Dublin city centre.

The banner paid read “RIP Blato” and was hung from the Rosie Hackett Bridge near Dublin’s Liberty hall.

The tribute in Dublin matched simlar tributes around Europe over recent days and it coincides with a Europa League play-off match against between Hajduk Split FC and Everton in Liverpool on Thursday night.