Australia’s anti-doping authority defends Bolt drug test
Usain Bolt tested while on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners
Usain Bolt in action for the Central Coast Mariners. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters
Australia’s anti-doping authority has defended its decision to test Usain Bolt after the former Olympic sprint champion questioned why he had been selected while he is on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.
The eight-time gold medallist reacted with surprise after receiving a notice for a drugs test on Monday, just days after scoring his first goals in a friendly for the club.
In a video posted on Instagram story, Bolt said: “I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested.”
While Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (Asada) refused to discuss Bolt’s case specifically it pointed out the Jamaican fell within their remit.
“Asada cannot discuss specific testing missions,” said a statement.
“Effective testing programs are critical to protect the integrity of sport and the right of athletes to compete on a level playing field.”
Australia’s national anti-doping scheme applies to any athlete who is competing in a sport which has an anti-doping policy, as Football Federation Australia (FFA) does.
Rule 25 of FFA’s national anti-doping policy 2015 states the policy applies to all participants, including athletes “registered with, compete, train or trial with any club, team, association or league involved in our sport”.