Arsène Wenger in line to take vacant Bayern Munich job

Bavarian giants target Frenchman on a short term contract after Niko Kovac departure

Christian Falk, Marcus Christenson

Bayern Munich will speak to Arsene Wenger following the sacking of Niko Kovac. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty

Bayern Munich will speak to Arsene Wenger following the sacking of Niko Kovac. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty

 

Arsène Wenger has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich’s manager after Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out. Bayern have made the Frenchman their No 1 target to take charge for the rest of the season before considering who will take over long term.

Rangnick and Wenger had been the club’s top two alternatives after the sacking of Kovac on Sunday following a string of poor performances. The agent of the 61-year-old German, Marc Kosicke, said on Wednesday, however, that his client was not interested in the Bayern job. “No, Ralf Rangnick is not available,” he said. “We do not believe that what Ralf Rangnick brings is currently being sought after by Bayern. And that’s why it makes no sense to hold concrete talks.”

Rangnick, who is head of sport and development at Red Bull, would like to work in England if he leaves his post.

Bayern, meanwhile, are expected to start negotiations with Wenger this week, with the Frenchman having said on beIN sport recently that he would be interested in taking over.

The Bundesliga club would give Wenger a contract until the end of the season and then explore whether one of their long-term targets, such as Ajax’s Erik ten Hag or Paris St-Germain’s Thomas Tuchel, is available. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.