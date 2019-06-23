Argentina beat Qatar to qualify for Copa America last eight

Lionel Messi’s team will play Venezuela in the quarter-finals after deserved victory

Argentina’s Lionel Messi after his team’s Copa America win over Qatar. Photograph: Getty Images

Argentina’s Lionel Messi after his team’s Copa America win over Qatar. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Argentina 2 Qatar 0

An early goal from Lautaro Martinez and a late second from Sergio Aguero gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday, a deserved victory that takes them into the Copa America quarter-finals to face Venezuela.

Argentina took the lead after three minutes when an atrocious pass out of defence went straight to Martinez, who made no mistake from 15 meters out.

The first half was an even affair with Martinez and Aguero missing good chances for Argentina and Bassam Alrawi clipping the post from a free kick for the Asian champions.

But even with Lionel Messi looking more spritely than in Argentina’s first two games, it took them until the second half before they were able to seal the points.

With eight minutes remaining Aguero ran on to a through ball and angled a fine drive past the Qatari keeper.

“When we scored the first goal we just needed to keep our calm until the end and we were qualified,” Martinez said. “We were playing a good team, we couldn’t make a mess of it.”

Argentina’s win, their first after a loss to Colombia and a draw with Paraguay, leaves them in second place in Group B on four points behind group winners Colombia, who beat Paraguay 1-0.

They will now play Venezuela in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, while the other quarter-final ties will only be decided after Monday’s final Group C matches.

“Now we need to stay focused and win the next game and keep progressing,” Martinez said.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout stage along with the two best third-placed sides.

Brazil and Venezuela qualified from Group A on Saturday and third place Peru will join them.

Group C will be decided on Monday when Chile play Uruguay and Ecuador take on Japan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.