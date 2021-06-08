Anfield could host GAA fixtures as part of proposed expansion

Liverpool seeking permission to host other sporting and music events at stadium

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Could Anfield host GAA fixtures after the next stage of expansion? Photograph: Getty

Liverpool’s Anfield could host Gaelic games in the future. The next phase of the ground’s redevelopment is set to get the go-ahead with a decision due on the planning application for a new Anfield Road stand.

Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but the matter will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday.

Council officers are recommending granting permission for the development, subject to conditions, which would see a new stand built behind the existing structure before the two are joined together in the final phase.

The club are also seeking permission to stage other sporting and music events, although the request for the latter has been dropped from 12 to six a year.

This could open the door for Gaelic games to be staged on Merseyside. Liverpool’s owners FSG - who also own the Boston Red Sox - have seen Fenway Park host the Fenway Classic in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Scheduled completion, which will also involve the re-routing of Anfield Road, is for the start of the 2023-24 season and would see the ground’s capacity rise to 61,000.

“The proposal seeks permanent permission for the use of the stadium for other team sports throughout the year,” said a planning committee report.

“This would allow for other sporting events, such as Gaelic games or American football, to take place, typically during breaks in the football calendar.

“The club has advised that this would be estimated to be only around two to three times per year.”

