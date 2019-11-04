All-island football group to broaden league formats under consideration

Group point out a number of concerns from stakeholders

 

The group behind proposals for an all-island football league will broaden the formats under consideration after concerns pointed out during consultations with stakeholders.

Last week the Irish Football Association said it will not sanction any of its clubs to participate in an all-island league, but in statement released on Monday night, the All -Island League Advocacy Group confirmed that it will continue its work. Among the concerns pointed out to the group are the retention of places in European competitions, and funding from Uefa.

They will continue to work with Dutch sports consultancy Hypercube, who are in the process of gathering data and opinions from clubs, TV companies and supporters over the coming months.

“Our financial projections are based on sincere and promising discussions with broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, but of course nothing is certain until a format is agreed and a deal is signed subject to FA approvals, removing the need for a leap of faith on the part of the clubs or FAs,” the statement read.

“Growing the Football Economy through regular cross-border competition gives clubs both large and small a better chance of keeping their brightest stars at home for longer, helping our clubs qualify regularly for European group stage competition, which will entice our mature stars home sooner, and ultimately strengthen the player pool for the two national teams. On this note, it is encouraging to see the two FAs openness to cross-border competition.”

The group also described their recent meeting with clubs with clubs as positive.

“The consensus was that clubs wish to hear more,” continued the statement. “Accordingly, we plan to continue with the roadmap we have outlined, namely in respect of our engagement with Hypercube and the relevant football stakeholders, and at all times we welcome the input of the two Football Associations.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.