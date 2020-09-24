AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19

Swedish forward played against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last week

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action in Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers on September 17th. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action in Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers on September 17th. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

AC Milan’s talismanic 38-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed.

The announcement came one day after his team mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test, however Milan said the rest of the squad, who were also tested, were negative.

Ibrahimovic scored the opening goal in AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Dublin’s Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium in the second qualifying round on September 17th.

The former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward, who will be 39 in October, is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage.

One of Europe’s most charismatic players, he has scored 14 goals in 22 matches since returning for a second stint at Milan in January, helping revive his team.

He began the new Serie A season in style on Monday by scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Bologna. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.