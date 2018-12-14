AC Milan given until 2021 to break even or face European ban

Any football club spending more than its generated revenue faces possible sanctions

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in Serie A, but are no longer in the Europa League. Photograph: Getty Images

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in Serie A, but are no longer in the Europa League. Photograph: Getty Images

a
 

AC Milan have been given until June 2021 to comply with Uefa’s break even Financial Fair Play rule or face a one-season ban from European club football, European soccer’s governing body said on Friday.

Uefa said that Milan would be banned from taking part “in the next Uefa club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the two seasons 2022/23 and 2023/24” if the club was not break-even compliant by June 30th, 2021.

Under Uefa regulations, any football club spending more than its generated revenue faces possible sanctions, including, in certain circumstances, a ban from playing in competitions run by Uefa.

The seven-times European champions were originally banned from European football this season by Uefa for failing to comply with the rules but won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As a result, they were able to enter the second-tier Europa League where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Uefa also barred the club from registering new players in European competition for the next two seasons.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.