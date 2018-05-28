Aberdeen Cup Winners’ Cup winner Neale Cooper dies after accident

Former Aberdeen midfielder Neale Cooper has died after being found injured at his home, the club have announced.

Cooper, a member of the Dons team who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983, had been taken to hospital after Police Scotland were called to a report of a man who had collapsed within a communal stairwell in the Ferguson Court area of Bucksburn, Aberdeen, at around 1.45am on Sunday.

Police said the incident did not appear to be suspicious.

Aberdeen wrote on their official Twitter account: “The club is deeply shocked and saddened to hear that our legendary midfielder and Gothenburg Great, Neale Cooper has tragically passed away.”

Cooper, who was 54, also played for Aston Villa, Rangers, Reading, Dunfermline and Ross County before managing the latter team and also Hartlepool, Gillingham and Peterhead.