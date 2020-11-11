Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson ruled out of England friendly

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of the England, Wales and Bulgaria fixtures through injury.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward will miss the three matches through an injury sustained in training on Tuesday and Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has been called up as a replacement.

West Brom attacker Callum Robinson has now been confirmed as the Covid-19 positive case in the Ireland camp and will also miss the three matches.

Swansea City’s Ryan Manning has been called up and will link up with the squad ahead of the Wales match on Sunday.

Ireland’s attacking options have already been hit by the surprise retirement of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick.