400 goals in 435 games! Lionel Messi keeps pushing out his La Liga record

Argentine maestro has been Spanish league’s all-time top scorer since 2014

Lionel Messi scores Barcelona’s second goal and his 400th for the club in La Liga during the game against Eibar at the Nou Camp. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona 3 Eibar 0

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi further etched his name into Spanish football history by becoming the first player to score 400 goals in La Liga when he netted against Eibar at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

The Argentine, who has been the competition’s all-time top scorer since 2014, calmly slotted in a pass from Luis Suarez from close range to strike the league leaders’ second goal against the Basque side.

Messi, named Barca captain at the start of this season, was making his 435th La Liga appearance for the club where he has spent his entire career, having made his league debut in 2004.

Messi, 31, has won nine La Liga titles and is on course to win a 10th, with Barca five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

