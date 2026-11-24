Senegal's forward Sadio Mané holds up the trophy as he celebrates with his team-mates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty

Senegal have been restored as the Africa Cup of Nations champions after a ruling by the court of arbitration for sport (Cas).

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic Afcon final in January but the result was overturned two months later as a 3-0 default win for Morocco by an appeals panel appointed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Senegal appealed and on Tuesday Cas published the verdict of its panel of three judges.

The three-person panel came to their decision unanimously, deciding that the field of play doctrine which decrees that any referee’s decision is final must ultimately hold sway.

“After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority,” a Cas statement said. “By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met.

“In the Panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee’s decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee’s decision was covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine.”

Claims by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that Senegal had contravened articles of the Afcon Regulations, were rejected by the panel. “Since Articles 82 and 84 of the Afcon Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, they are therefore not applicable in this case.”

During the final, Senegal beat Morocco in Rabat after causing a 15-minute delay in play when they walked off in protest at Morocco being awarded a penalty in the last minute of normal time.

Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mané helped to persuade his team to return as tensions rose in the stadium and when the referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, restarted the game, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz had his penalty saved. Senegal won with a Pape Gueye goal in extra time.

Football’s laws state that referee decisions are final but Caf appeal judges cited Afcon tournament regulations that if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition”.

The Cas judges heard evidence at a one-day hearing. Cas verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland’s supreme court, though only on limited procedural grounds.

More than $1m (€911,640) in fines were imposed by Caf disciplinary judges on the two federations, players and Senegal’s then coach, Pape Thiaw. – Guardian