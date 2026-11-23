Inasmuch as any derby can ever be a free hit, there was always a sense that Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Manchester United manager wouldn’t matter too much; nobody expected them to win away to Liverpool. This was not a game on which anybody was going to judge him, and that feeling only magnified when Leny Yoro was sent off after eight minutes. United’s victory at Anfield last season was their first for a decade; what’s difficult to do with 11 men is only going to get harder playing a man down for 82 minutes. But that does not mean that it did not matter.

Although Roy Keane was determined to reject the suggestion, there was perhaps even some credit to be gleaned from having lost only 4-0. Certainly when they were 2-0 down after 13 minutes, there was reason for United to fear an embarrassment akin to their 7-0 defeat against Liverpool in 2023. Perhaps Pochettino deserves credit for his switch to a back three, which brought a degree of stabilisation, but United could easily have lost far more comfortably than they did. Liverpool had 18 shots in the game three-and-a-half years ago, eight of them on target; on Sunday they had 28, 11 of them on target. When you’ve conceded an xG of 4.38, there’s not much point quibbling over the details; you’ve been hammered.

And when you’ve conceded more goals in all competitions this season than anybody else in Europe’s top five leagues, and when you’ve let in more in the league than anybody other than Crystal Palace, it’s pretty obvious that the defence is a major problem. There are serious reasons for concern; a switch of manager alone will not magically save United.

Manchester United's Leny Yoro fouls Liverpool's Alexander Isak. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Perhaps Yoro was unfortunate to be sent off. Senne Lammens may have got to the ball ahead of Alexander Isak. But the opposite is also true. Had Yoro not been sent off, it would only have been because Isak’s first touch was heavy. By far the bigger issue as Pochettino prepares for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Sporting and Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Brentford is how easily United were undone by a simple ball over the top. First Matthijs de Ligt, who was much deeper than the rest of the defensive line, inexcusably left it, and then Yoro, in scrambling back, made an appallingly clumsy foul.

De Ligt, who has only been back in training for six weeks as he recovers from a back injury, had not started a league game since November last year. He looked way off the pace, as he had in the defeat to Como, and his selection, in retrospect, was an error by Pochettino. Yoro, who had looked one of United’s better recent signings in his first year after signing from Lille, had become a case study in the damage being part of a dysfunctional team can do to a player: his confidence is shot and he now lurches around like a sad horse, a player who seems always to be at the centre of unfortunate events – such as that header against his own bar against Aston Villa.

There are manifold problems at United, from the leadership to the recruitment to the stadium, but if there is to be an improvement in form, the first thing Pochettino needs to do is to change the mood. This is nothing like a great squad. It is a mess of ideas and strategies, put together over six different managers with no consistent goal in sight. But it is not a squad made up of terrible players. It is a squad made up of players who have lost their way, who had been dragged down into the morass. It’s obvious that United should be better than this, but even this United should be better than this.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to players after Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Anfield. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

United have won only one of 11 games in the league this season, and that was against newly-promoted Ipswich in August. To put that in context, Burnley are the only other side of all 92 in the league not to have won at least twice; when United were relegated in 1973-74, they won three of their first 11 games. Bruno Fernades has now played in four defeats to Liverpool by four goals or more, a record.

It remains, still, almost inconceivable that United will be relegated, or even that they will find themselves in a proper battle. It’s almost a category error; this cannot happen. But there are no terrible sides in the Premier League this season. Perhaps Manchester City’s appeal will fail and their punishment means they will obligingly occupy one of the relegation slots. But the three promoted sides are all showing signs of fight. Crystal Palace will probably improve under Thomas Frank, Sunderland have started keeping clean sheets and are a very different side if Brian Brobbey is fit, Nottingham Forest are far better than their league positions suggests and Fulham are five league games unbeaten.

A bounce will, surely, come at some point under Pochettino but, this season, nothing can be taken for granted at the bottom. – Guardian