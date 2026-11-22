Premier League: Liverpool 4 [Szoboszlai 10; Wirtz 13; Ngumoha 66; Munoz 82] Manchester Unite d X

Green shoots of recovery have lasted longer in a blast-furnace than in the Mauricio Pochettino era at Manchester United. On another abysmal Anfield day for the fallen giants of Manchester, Pochettino’s debut descended into an ordeal after merely eight minutes when Leny Yoro was sent off for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. Liverpool would not be denied anything else.

Andoni Iraola indulged in his first fist-pumps towards the Kop after a comfortable, utterly dominant win peppered by Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz brilliance plus goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Muñoz and the two creative forces. “Poch is at the wheel” was the mocking, merciless soundtrack that accompanied the end of the former Tottenham, Chelsea and USA coach’s first traumatic day in the job.

The latest calamity in United’s worst start to a season for 40 years cannot be pinned on a head coach who only met his new charges on Wednesday. There can be no genuine takes on Pochettino’s vision for United either, given how quickly he was forced to turn his first game into a damage limitation exercise.

But there was one firm conclusion to be drawn. His first big call in the job proved a serious mistake, and one that contained destructive repercussions for the entire United team and their performance.

That ill-fated decision was to hand Matthijs de Ligt a first Premier League start in 12 months at the expense of Harry Maguire. Maguire may be a symbol of United’s inertia himself but his replacement at centre half was heavily responsible for the chaos that unfolded.

Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United is challenged by Alexander Isak of Liverpool. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Netherlands international was ultimately at fault for three goals. Liverpool, under instruction from Iraola to start strong and “make them feel pressure from the beginning”, could hardly believe their luck at the mishaps in the visitors’ central defence.

De Ligt lost both the flight of the ball and his man, Isak, when Ronald Araújo pinged a routine pass down Liverpool’s right-hand channel. Isak was suddenly away, De Ligt all at sea, and to compound matters Yoro was slow to react to the danger unfolding around his fellow centre half.

By the time United’s covering defender was across to challenge Isak it was too late. Yoro clattered into the back of the Sweden international just outside the area and was shown a straight red card by the referee Sam Barrott. Isak’s heavy first touch could not save him. The free-kick could not save United from double jeopardy. Szoboszlai swept a powerful set-piece into Senne Lammens’s bottom right-hand corner from 19 yards.

A simple detail showed the extent of the job that Pochettino has on his hands: the United wall that lined up to face Szoboszlai’s free-kick. Just getting that right was beyond this group of players. White shirts lined up to protect the left side of Lammens’s goal but, with the stranded exception of Bruno Fernandes, there was no one covering the spot where the ball was ultimately placed.

Liverpool seized on the gifts. When the hosts doubled their lead three minutes later thoughts of another 7-0 humiliation for United at Anfield did not seem unreasonable. Ngumoha, starting on the left with Cody Gakpo out injured, tormented Diogo Dalot from the first whistle, as everyone inside the ground expected he would.

Rio Ngumoha celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal during the Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Having been found by Isak’s crossfield pass the teenager breezed past Dalot to the byline and lifted a cross slightly behind Wirtz. The German playmaker, left in space by De Ligt, improvised brilliantly to hook a volley into the roof of the net while floating in mid-air. United were sinking into the abyss.

The first chants of “sacked in the morning” flowed from the Kop towards a disbelieving United head coach. There were 14 minutes on the clock. It was of course a ludicrous chant. It might be months before United’s hapless owners are seeking another scapegoat.

Pochettino responded in the only way he could to the onslaught and introduced Maguire into a rejigged five-man defence. Whether in the knowledge that United possessed neither the ability nor the inclination to hurt them, Liverpool eased off for the remainder of the first half, although Isak and Alexis Mac Allister could have extended the lead further. Lammens denied both and Maguire threw himself in the way of another Isak shot to deflect over.

Iraola must have had a word during the interval as Liverpool did not let their rivals off so lightly after the restart. Bradley Barcola could and should have provided Wirtz with a hat-trick of assists but squandered three beautiful touches from the £116m recruit.

Virgil van Dijk put a free header wide from another fine delivery from Wirtz. Barcola turned provider in devastating style, however, to create the goal that Ngumoha’s display richly deserved. The France winger burst away from Lisandro Martínez and Fernandes with one flick of the ball before rolling an assist on a plate for the teenager to convert at the back post.

Iraola’s thoughts started to drift towards the Champions League trip in Bruges in midweek and he made a triple substitution to rest players in the 72nd minute. But Liverpool were not done. Another mistake by De Ligt, this time a sloppy pass infield, enabled the hosts to pounce and Wirtz released Muñoz free inside the box. The Liverpool substitute stroked an emphatic finish past Lammens. All Alex Ferguson could do in the directors box in the closing stages was laugh with his friend, the actor James Nesbitt. The alternative is too bleak for a proud United man to contemplate. – Guardian