Mauricio Pochettino has told the Manchester United hierarchy he wants a say in all major decisions related to the first team. The club’s transfer business in recent years has received plenty of criticism and the new head coach is eager for a level of control not enjoyed by his recent predecessors.

Pochettino has been given the title of head coach rather than manager but has made plain the power he is seeking, working alongside the director of football, Jason Wilcox, who is in overall charge of player recruitment.

“The way that we work is indifferent to the title description,” Pochettino said. “It depends on the structure, depends on the communication, the relationship with all the areas. I know that being a head coach I am the guy that is going to decide tomorrow the squad for Sunday and I’m going to pick the starting XI.

“I’m going to make the changes, and of course in the future I would like to be involved in all the main decisions that will happen on the squad. In the end, Manchester United is a football club.”

United’s squad has been heavily scrutinised for being repeatedly outrun by opponents. Pochettino and his staff are known for playing with an intense and relentless style, making fitness a key area of focus.

“That is a debate that I don’t like to go into because I think we cannot talk about things without context, and data is about context,” he said. “If you don’t put context on the data I think it’s very dangerous to talk and I think it’s easy to manipulate the data, but it’s true that I need to be honest that sometimes data shows something that you can see after on the field.

“But we are going to be very focused on trying to improve our data, our numbers in every single area of the field, and of course, we are here not to denounce things, we are here to build something.”

Sunday’s game at Liverpool will be Pochettino’s first in club football since he left Chelsea in May 2024 and United, 18th going into the weekend, will start bottom if Crystal Palace win at Hull and Sunderland avoid defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pochettino has spent the past two years as the manager of the USA men’s national team and said he was pleased to be back in a day-to-day coaching environment.

“We were missing [it] a lot,” Pochettino said. “I think we are animals of the grass. We like to feel the grass, we need to smell the grass and try to help the players to improve every day. It’s true that it’s a different job when you are in the national team, but at the same time you learn a lot, and I think we are much better coaches now, much better coaches.”

How does the grass smell in Manchester? “Lovely, because yesterday it rained and today is sunny. It was an amazing morning here.” – Guardian