Ireland Under-21s aim to take step towards Euro 2027 in tricky first leg against Finland

Republic of Ireland Under-21 head coach Jim Crawford with striker Tommy Lonergan during preparations for Friday's Euro 2027 playoff first leg away to Finland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

European Under-21 Championship playoff, first le g : Finland v Republic of Ireland, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, 4.15pm Irish time, live on Vir g in Media Two

After such a rip-roaring conclusion to the group stages, Jim Crawford and his young players will hope there is still scope for more drama as Ireland’s push for a first European Championship finals reaches the make-or-break stage.

A year ago, this under-21 side was thumped 4-0 away to Andorra and it was difficult to see any way back in the race for Euro 2027. It really did look like a lost cause when they followed up with a 1-1 home draw against Moldova in their next game, four months later.

But with backs to the wall, Ireland regrouped, refocused and hit back in style. They won their last four games – away to Kazakhstan and Slovakia, and at home to Kazakhstan and, most recently, group winners England – to secure a spot in this two-legged playoff.

Ireland avoided the likes of the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic in last month’s playoff draw, but Finland packed a punch in qualifying. They only lost one game and finished second in their group, four points behind Spain, who they beat 2-1 in September.

Ireland manager Crawford said: “The training has been very good this week and the players know what is expected of them. They’ve earned the right to be here and we know how good Finland are. What we know is come full-time [on Friday], it’s half-time in the tie so that’s important for the players to understand.”

Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Noah Jauny says it's 'extra special' to be involved in games such as Friday's Euro 2027 playoff first leg against Finland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Goalkeeper Noah Jauny will be tasked with keeping Finland at bay on Friday night and again in Tuesday’s second leg at Turner’s Cross in Cork.

Jauny, who plays for Belgian second-tier side Royal Francs Borains, said: “The vibe in camp has been very good and very positive, and that comes from winning games.

“It’s always exciting to come into camp anyway, but when you’ve an opportunity like we have it makes these games extra special. We know how big this could be and it’s about enjoying it.”

Crawford’s assistant coach, Stephen O’Donnell, is a front-runner for the vacant Derry City job, with last weekend’s FAI Cup winners interested in sounding out the Galway man, who is assistant manager to Alan Reynolds at Bohemians.

But Crawford insists the speculation will not distract O’Donnell from his task in Tampere and next Tuesday, having joined his Ireland backroom staff in March.

Crawford said: “At the start of the week, there was a little bit of noise about it. In fairness to Stevie, he’s professional enough now to park it.”

Ireland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains), Owen Mason (Bromley), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Matteo Egan (Empoli), Oisin Gallagher (Barnet, on loan from Lincoln City), Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City), Conor McManus (Gillingham), Alex Murphy (1 FC Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Charlie Cummins (Exeter City), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Darius Lipsiuc (Notts County), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers).

Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Burton Albion), Leon Ayinde (Doncaster Rovers), Owen Elding (Hibernian), Trent Kone-Doherty (Molde), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon Brown (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Burnley).