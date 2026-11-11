Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Mauricio Pochettino if Michael Carrick is sacked

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the manager of the US men's national team but is open to the Manchester United job. Photograph: John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Manchester United are closing in on agreeing a deal for Mauricio Pochettino to become their head coach if Michael Carrick is sacked in line with the recommendation from Jason Wilcox, the director of football, and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, to Jim Ratcliffe.

Pochettino is the US men’s national team head coach but wants the United job if, as expected, Carrick is removed.

Wilcox and Berrada are meeting Ratcliffe in Monaco, where the minority owner will be informed that Carrick should lose his job. Ratcliffe controls United’s sporting policy.

There is a growing sense among United players that Carrick will be sacked, with their expectation being that Pochettino will replace him. Pochettino has managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Pochettino’s contract contains a release clause of about $10m (€9m), although the compensation United would have to pay will be higher if the Argentinian brings his own staff, including his longtime assistant and confidant Jesús Pérez, who has worked with Pochettino for 16 years.

Pochettino is due to take charge of the US in Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday in Miami and Cincinnati respectively, their first competitive fixtures of the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Carrick has overseen a disastrous start to their season which has United in 18th and in the relegation zone. The 45-year-old has won only one game in the league, against Ipswich in August, and three in all competitions. United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton in September. – Guardian