Tenerife player Jesus De Miguel dies after on-field collision

Jesús de Miguel had a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital after the incident during Monday’s match. Photograph: cdtoficial/Instagram

Tenerife player Jesus De Miguel has died after an on-field collision in a match on Monday, his club have announced.

The collision occurred as Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono raced from his goal to challenge De Miguel for the ball in stoppage time of a Spanish second-tier game.

The Canary Islands club said in a statement on Tuesday: “Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesus de Miguel Alameda.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.

“We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones…that today weep for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments.”

Late on Monday night Tenerife issued a statement confirming De Miguel had been admitted to hospital and was initially described as “stable despite the severity of his condition”.

An update in the early hours of Tuesday morning said his condition had “worsened neurologically”.

Owono was immediately sent off after he charged out of his goal to challenge De Miguel in the centre circle, his knee appearing to connect with the Tenerife player’s head.

Andorra and Tenerife players beckoned on medical staff immediately and appeared visibly upset by De Miguel’s condition.

The match was suspended after the incident.