Michael Carrick not concerned about Lisandro Martínez’s attitude as Manchester United prepare for Roma visit

Michael Carrick's side welcome Roma to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Michael Carrick has insisted he is not concerned about Lisandro Martínez’s attitude despite the defender’s recent outburst aimed at the Manchester United hierarchy, which was then followed by his reckless sending off in the defeat against Chelsea at the weekend.

Martínez, who was fined for his comments about United’s director of football Jason Wilcox is expected to keep his place for the visit of Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday as United aim to end their worst run in 38 years, having failed to win any of their past nine matches.

“I’ve got no concerns about commitment at all,” Carrick said of the Argentinian. “Things happen in football, sometimes you do things, sometimes you make a decision, sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes it goes well for you, but the commitment is not an issue.”

Away defeats against Atlético Madrid and Como have left United 21st in the league phase of the competition, and it feels like Carrick needs a positive result against Roma, and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, in order to keep his job.

Martínez is suspended for the visit of Unai Emery’s men following his red card at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

“I can’t look into the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Carrick. “That doesn’t change the way I feel, that’s how we’re preparing for the game tomorrow and I’m really looking forward to the game.

“You might think I’m crazy with the results we’ve had and what’s going on, but I genuinely can’t wait for the game tomorrow, and that’s all I’m focused on. Whatever happens is going to happen after that, in whatever direction it goes in.”

United’s most recent home game was a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on October 25th, after which players were booed by the Stretford End.

“In these tough times, you can’t expect the fans 100,000 per cent of the time to be happy and cheering when we’re not putting out results,” said Kobbie Mainoo. “We owe it to them to put the results out there for them to cheer again.

“I feel like our way to repay that [Carrick’s support] is to also be behind the manager on the pitch and off it, and fight for us as a team.”

Carrick will be without Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko for the Roma game, while Patrick Dorgu has returned to training but will not be fit to take part. – Guardian