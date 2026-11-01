Michael Carrick to stay in charge of Manchester United for Champions League game against Roma

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Michael Carrick is set to remain in charge of Manchester United for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Roma at Old Trafford despite Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

The defeat means United have not won in nine games and have made their poorest start to a season since 1988. Carrick’s position is expected to be reviewed again during the next international break after the next round of Premier League matches, with United hosting Aston Villa next Sunday.

The 45-year-old came close to losing his job last Monday when Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada met at the training ground to discuss his future. The director of football and the chief executive decided Carrick should be given a chance to turn form and results around.

Carrick’s side are in 17th with seven points, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

There remains a view within the hierarchy that Carrick can still transform fortunes, with United’s travelling support still backing him at the end of the defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

After the game the head coach indicated that he expects to still be in position for the Roma game. He said: “We’ve got to move forward and win matches, it’s as simple as that.”

Eddie Howe is Wilcox’s preferred candidate should Carrick be sacked, with contact between the parties understood to have been made. The former Newcastle manager is open to taking up the position, ­subject to negotiations. He would cost around £3 million in compensation to Newcastle.

Julian Nagelsmann, the ­former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach, is highly regarded by ­Christopher ­Vivell, United’s director of ­recruitment, who is believed to have sounded out his fellow ­German. The pair previously worked together at RB Leipzig. – Guardian