Premier League wrap: Leaders Manchester City beaten by Brighton

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with team-mate Olivier Boscagli. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Getty

Brighton avenged their Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City as they held on for a narrow 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Yasin Ayari made amends for Wednesday’s penalty miss as his early strike enabled the Seagulls to deliver on manager Fabian Hurzeler’s stated desire for revenge following their midweek shootout defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a second successive Premier League defeat for leaders City after opening the campaign with seven wins in a row.

Champions Arsenal will now have the chance to move above City when they travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Resurgent Tottenham made it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time in 20 months with a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace.

Buoyed by only a second triumph at Chelsea in 36 years last weekend, Spurs’ task was made more routine by a 13th-minute red card for Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta for a studs-up tackle on Micky van de Ven.

VAR intervened to assist referee Michael Oliver and it was largely one-way traffic after with Archie Gray able to open the scoring with a header after 25 minutes.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team started the second half impressively and eventually doubled their lead with 17 minutes left through former Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

It allowed De Zerbi to hand a league debut to Spurs’ teenager Luca Williams-Barnett on an enjoyable night for the north London club, but this latest defeat will increase the scrutiny on under-fire Palace boss Pierre Sage.

Igor Thiago was back among the goals while Nottingham Forest fired blanks again in a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Oliver Glasner’s side remain in the bottom three despite another encouraging display between the penalty areas, thanks to a calamitous performance inside both boxes.

Forest had 15 shots at goal, with one on target, compared to Brentford’s seven efforts with one on target, and still managed to lose by two.

Their wayward finishing let them down once again, and their scattergun approach to attacking has still reaped only six league goals this season.

After falling behind to a freak own goal from Nikola Milenkovic, their fate was sealed in the second half when Thiago hit his second goal of the season.

Victory ended Brentford’s four-match winless run in what was the 100th Premier League game at the Gtech Stadium.

Coventry climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Sunderland that leaves the Black Cats rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s first Premier League goal put Frank Lampard’s side ahead 17 minutes in, Taiwo Awoniyi’s first league goal for Coventry doubled the lead eight minutes before the break and Jack Rudoni all but killed it early in the second half.

Sunderland were offered a little hope when Enzo Le Fee sent Carl Rushworth the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but they grew increasingly frustrated and finished the match with 10 men as Omar Alderete was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Lampard insisted this week it was too early in the season to worry about the table, but this was a much-needed win after last Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Fulham, another side who had arrived at the CBS Arena in the bottom three.

Both of Coventry’s first-half goals came after defensive mix-ups from Sunderland, who may be thriving in cup competitions with four wins from five, but who have only five points from nine Premier League games, and only one point from five on the road this season.

A calamitous error from Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford set in-form Bournemouth on course for a 2-0 Premier League victory at the Vitality Stadium.

The England international inexplicably gave away possession following a short goal-kick, allowing Justin Kluivert to set up Cherries forward Evanilson to score his fifth goal in six games in the 31st minute.

Substitute Amine Adli sealed Bournemouth’s third successive top-flight success – and sixth in all competitions – in added time to lift them a point above Leeds in the table.

The visitors had been the better team before falling behind but could not prevent their winless run stretching to five top-flight games.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied a goal on his 50th appearance for the club after his 11th-minute finish was ruled out for a handball spotted by VAR.

Hull maintained their unbeaten home record but saw their winless run continue after a cat-and-mouse 2-2 draw with Ipswich at the MKM Stadium.

Ipswich had the lion’s share of possession in the first half, cutting through Hull’s defence repeatedly and eventually leaving both Nobel Mendy and Konstantinos Tzolakis unable to prevent Florentino Luis’ 22nd-minute opener as he sliced through on the right unhindered.

After 37 minutes the visitors looked to have doubled their lead as Julio Enciso headed the ball in from a corner, but the effort was disallowed for a foul on Oli McBurnie during the previous play.

Hull upped their game after the break and after 58 minutes Tim Iroegbunam raced down the right and fired home the equaliser.

The pattern of the game changed entirely and 10 minutes later McBurnie stepped up to a Hull free-kick and slammed the ball beyond Christian Walton to give the Tigers the lead.

But it lasted only six minutes as Enciso worked his way through Hull’s back line to produce a stylish leveller from just outside the area.