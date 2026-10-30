Michael Carrick tells players ‘hard truth’ in attempt to turn Manchester United’s season around

Michael Carrick said he has had difficult conversations with the Manchester United hierarchy and his players during their turbulent start to the season.

United have not won in their past eight games and start the weekend in 16th place of 20 in the league, one point above the relegation zone.

Carrick’s position was under threat after losing last Sunday to Bournemouth but he has held on to his job for the time being and been given the chance to turn things around, starting at Chelsea on Saturday.

The head coach suggested he had spoken with the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, and the chief executive, Omar Berrada, this week.

“It’s pretty clear, it’s not always rosy and nice conversations between anyone, whether that’s between me and the players, whether that’s between me, Jason, Omar or the owners,” Carrick said. “It’s the truth, it’s the hard truth at times and it’s what we need to move forward. Whatever we need to move forward, we will do.”

The supporters cheered Carrick off after he did a lap of the pitch in the aftermath of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat, but once he entered the tunnel they booed the players after a poor performance and perceived lack of effort. Carrick said the players are “hurting” but are “hungry” to turn things around.

“I’ll be totally honest, it was mixed feelings for me,” Carrick said. “To have the appreciation from the supporters and that connection and that respect is something I feel strongly about.

“It wasn’t a nice situation but to feel that was important, of course, but it didn’t make me feel better in the fact that I’m with the players 100% and we’re all in it together. I’ve told the players that, I’m happy to say that.

“I didn’t feel comfortable being in any way, shape or form, a separation from that. That’s my group, my players and this is my football club so we have to all be in it together, and that’s the supporters included. As hard as it is at the moment, I totally get that, I get their feelings, but when we get through this then we’ll be a lot stronger as a whole.”

Gary Neville questioned some of the players’ professionalism on his podcast this week. “I’ve got no time for them,” Neville said. “There’s a few of them that don’t go to bed at the right time. Don’t eat the right things.” Carrick laughed off the allegations with the remark: “Gaz says a lot of things.” – Guardian