Dundalk spoil Shamrock Rovers’ title party with win at Oriel Park

League of Ireland Premier Division: Dundalk 3 (Horgan 57, Dillon 65, 68) Shamrock Rovers 1 (Cornwall OG 23)

Shamrock Rovers collected their sixth title in seven seasons despite having their party spoilt somewhat by a Dundalk side who claimed their first home win in just over five months since beating Derry City 2-1 back on May 29th.

While the result on the night did not go the way of Stephen Bradley’s side, what made this latest title win a little different is that, for the first time in their current period of dominance, the silverware was collected away from home, notably at Oriel Park.

This latest trophy lift for the Tallaght-based outfit sees them overtake the Louth club’s feat of five in six seasons in the previous decade before the Hoops dethroned them as the League of Ireland’s top guns.

While there were a few wobbles on the way to this latest triumph, the fact they got over the line with a game to spare means they are still the side to beat and will be hot favourites to make it seven from eight in 2027.

While there were a few nervy moments early on for the Hoops, most notably when Trevor Clarke fired into the side-netting on the quarter hour mark, they managed to hit the front in somewhat fortunate circumstances when Rob Cornwall headed into his own net on 23 minutes from Dylan Watts’ corner.

Dundalk’s Peter Cherrie and Daryl Horgan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Before that Adam Brennan had hit the butt of the post, while John McGovern was denied by a brilliant point-blank save from 43-year-old Peter Cherrie, who departed on 33 minutes in what will be the last act of a storied career that began in his native Scotland in September 2002 and which involved three different spells at Dundalk.

Either side of half-time Ronan Teahan went closest to drawing level for Ciarán Kilduff’s side, with the equaliser eventually arriving for the hosts on 57 minutes when Daryl Horgan turned in his 12th league goal of the campaign from Keith Buckley’s pass.

Cian Dillon then nodded the home side in front from close range on 65 minutes before doubling their advantage against his former club four minutes later after Gary O’Neill – making just his second appearance after beating testicular cancer – had his pocket picked by Teahan inside his own penalty area.

The 3-1 win means that Dundalk complete a home double over Rovers and, despite a run of just one win in 14 before this game, last season’s First Division winners finish the season in sixth with their status having already been secured for next season.

This was a night for Rovers, however, with captain Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes finishing a year that included a trip to the World Cup halfway through with silverware in his possession.

At the other end of the table, Drogheda United – who won 2-0 a home to Galway Utd courtesy of goals from Brandon Kavanagh and Mark Doyle – needed a Waterford slip-up and an eight-goal swing to avoid a relegation playoff.

Despite Shelbourne giving them some early hope thanks to Kerr McInroy’s ninth-minute opener, the FAI Cup finalists won 3-2. Tom Lonergan fired home an 88th-minute winner after earlier goals from Evan McLaughlin and Padraig Amond either side of half-time had briefly been cancelled out by JJ Lunney.

Dundalk: Cherrie (Minogue 33); Burns, Grivosti, Cornwall, T Wilson (Mulligan 77); Dervin (Buckley 49), Tracey (Groome 77); Clarke (Gaxha 49), Teahan, Horgan; Dillon.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty (Steacy HT); Cleary, Lopes (O’Regan HT), Grace; Sobowale, Healy (O’Neill 62), Watts, Fitzgerald; Brennan, Burke (Afolabi HT); McGovern (Noonan 62).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.