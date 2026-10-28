Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes hold clear-the-air talks before Chelsea trip

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have held clear-the-air talks.

Carrick and Fernandes met at United’s Carrington training ground for talks that were separate to a wider meeting of the full squad to discuss a way forward from their current predicament.

Fernandes appeared to question Carrick’s tactics in the wake of last week’s 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, and was dropped for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Bournemouth, remaining on the bench throughout as United fell to stunning 3-0 loss that piled the pressure on Carrick.

However, after the talks, Fernandes is now considered available for the crunch match away to Chelsea on Saturday.

Fernandes, who lately has looked a shadow of the player of who was named the PFA Players’ player of the year last term, is described as being back to the best version of himself over the past 48 hours following a difficult period on and off the pitch.

Sunday’s result left United down in 16th place in the Premier League with only one league win – over newly-promoted Ipswich – this term.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes on the substitutes bench against Bournemouth. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Many observers had expected the axe to fall on the boss in the wake of Sunday’s defeat, but Carrick took training on Tuesday with the club resolving to give the 45-year-old more time to turn things around.

Fernandes was the second player to make outspoken comments in a post-match interview in the space of two weeks, with Lisandro Martinez having taken aim at the club’s hierarchy in an explosive interview following the 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on October 13th.

Carrick took charge of the team in January, stabilising the club after Ruben Amorim’s often turbulent reign, overseeing an excellent run of results which culminated in a third-placed finish and a return to the Champions League.

The popular former United midfielder was rewarded with a two-year deal in the summer, but just five months after signing it he has com under major scrutiny with United having won only two of their 12 matches in all competitions, those against Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah.

But while Carrick’s position in the dugout means he faces much of the scrutiny, Martinez’s comments in Madrid focused higher up the chain of command.

Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are also under the microscope after what is seen as a failure to properly strengthen the squad in the summer, when United put all their focus on midfield reinforcements but failed to sign either a left-back or a striker.

On Sunday at Old Trafford, it was notable that fans continued to sing Carrick’s name while also turning their fire on those higher up.

Carrick received applause as he acknowledged the crowd after the match, but as soon as he went into the tunnel loud boos rained down on the players remaining on the pitch.