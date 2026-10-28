Liam Scales on target as Celtic settle for a point against Dundee

Scottish Premiership: Celtic 2 (Durán 18, Scales 65) Dundee United (Sapsford 28, Farrugia 31)

Celtic showed their mettle as they fought back to grab a 2-2 draw against determined Dundee United at Parkhead.

Colombian striker Camilo Durán put the home side ahead in the 18th minute with his 11th goal of the season and it looked like a routine win was on its way.

However, Australian forward Zac Sapsford levelled in the 28th minute with a header before defender Neil Farrugia forced the visitors ahead three minutes later with his first Dundee goal.

Martin O’Neill’s side piled forward in the second half and Republic of Ireland international Liam Scales equalised in the 64th minute with a header but despite almost constant pressure the league leaders had to settle for a point.

Jim Goodwin’s side arrived in good form, unbeaten in five games, but one damning Dundee statistic remains intact; the Taysiders have not won at Celtic Park since December 1992 and at one point they would have fancied their chances of ending that winless run.

For all Celtic’s troubles in Europe – three defeats out of three in the Europa League so far this season – the domestic scene has proved to be a more comfortable environment, with nine wins and one defeat in the first 10 fixtures.

Dundee, who gave a first start this season to former Shamrock Rovers defender Farrugia with on-loan QPR attacker Daniel Bennie dropping to the bench, began the night looking to amend their awful record at Parkhead.

Celtic were unchanged, and in the fifth minute Scales glanced a header just past goalkeeper Jack Walton’s left-hand post.

As the visitors emerged from their bunker, defender Michael Forbes headed wide from a Lyall Cameron free-kick.

When Durán made the breakthrough from seven yards, after Kasper Hogh set him up from a Benjamin Nygren header across goal from Callum Osmand’s cross, there was no hint of what was to follow.

Hoops keeper Sam Johnstone made a fine save from Jesse Randall’s drive before a swift Celtic counter ended with Nygren coming close with an effort from the edge of the box.

Then two goals in four minutes for Dundee stunned Celtic Park.

Sapsford’s glancing header from a Cameron cross escaped Johnstone and flew into the far corner of the net and there was soon more drama when Farrugia, who represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21, knocked the ball into the net via Scales, after fellow defender Bert Esselink had got his head on a free-kick from Cameron.

O’Neill replaced Hogh and Osmand with Haissem Hassan and Jota for the start of the second half, when they took immediate control.

Walton made saves on Nygren and Jota as the pressure on the Dundee box intensified. On the hour mark, Walton tipped a powerful drive from Hassan over the crossbar for another corner which was defended.

But the Taysiders could not hold out and when Jota curled in right-footed cross from the left, Scales leapt highest to head past Walton from eight yards.

Walton made a brilliant save with his legs from Celtic midfielder Mika Baur and in the 81st minute, in a rare Dundee attack, Johnstone beat away a strike from substitute Abdoulaye Yoro, who was through on the break just before the end but was caught by backtracking Hoops defenders as the visitors hung on for the draw.