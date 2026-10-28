Derry City terminate James McClean’s contract by mutual consent

James McClean’s contract with Derry City has been formally terminated, bringing to a premature end a remarkably sour homecoming for the 103-cap Irish international.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Derry confirmed the club and McClean had reached a “mutual agreement to terminate James’ contract with the club with immediate effect.”

“This agreement brings an end to the recent dispute,” read the statement. “Both the Club and James are satisfied with the outcome and are pleased to move forward constructively.”

It is understood that the club have paid an undisclosed financial settlement to McClean. The player’s contract was due to run until the summer of 2028. Now 37, McClean will take time to consider his career options.

McClean joined Derry City from Wrexham in January, fulfilling a long-held ambition to return to his hometown club after a 15-year career in Britain.

McClean would make just 19 appearances for Derry, however, the last of which came against CSKA Sofia in a Europa League qualifying tie on July 9th. McClean was hampered by a hip injury, posting on social media in April that the issue may force him to retire. A week later, however, McClean shared a positive update following an appointment with a specialist, in which he was given an injection that allowed him to continue playing.

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke and Jack Byrne with James McClean of Derry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Despite large-scale investment by billionaire owner Philip O’Doherty, Derry failed to mount a title challenge, and the run of results was so poor that they parted ways with manager Tiernan Lynch in August.

McClean hinted at unhappiness at Derry during a punditry appearance on RTÉ during the 2026 World Cup, and hit out at manager Lynch on social media after Derry were eliminated from European competition in July.

Derry attempted to terminate McClean’s contract in August, arguing his hip injury had left him “permanently incapacitated” and invoking a clause that would allow them to dismiss McClean with six months’ pay.

McClean rejected this and continued to train. He insisted he was available to play for Derry, but he was not selected by Lynch’s interim replacement, Mark Connolly.

McClean issued a statement in October in which he apologised for his social media posts and said he was not incapacitated, as the club had claimed. “I cannot understand or accept that I have been treated this way over the past few months,” said McClean, adding Derry’s attempt to cancel his contract “sets a dangerous precedent for every player in this league.”

The two parties have now agree to terminate the contract, after talks in which Derry were represented by Joe Jeffers SC and McClean was represented by Stuart Gilhooly SC, solicitor with the Players’ Football Association of Ireland.

“I am pleased that we have reached a resolution to settle these matters,” said McClean. “While my return to the club did not work out as I had hoped, Derry City FC will always hold a special place in my heart. I want to thank the fans for their support, and I wish the squad, the management, staff, and the supporters the very best for the future. In particular, I want to wish the team the best of luck in the FAI Cup Final against Waterford FC.”

Chairman Philip O’Doherty said, “On behalf of everyone at Derry City, I want to thank James for his dedication to his hometown club. His achievements extend far beyond the Brandywell; amassing 103 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland is a remarkable milestone, and we want to formally acknowledge his immense contribution to Irish football as a whole. We wish him the very best for the future.”