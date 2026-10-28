Soccer

Copa del Rey fixtures postponed after train crash in Spain

Troy Parrott’s Real Betis had been due to play fourth-tier Navalcarnero

One of the trains involved in the crash in Urda, Toledo, Spain. Matched have been cancelled in the Copa del Rey. Photograph: Juanma Jimenez/Europa Press via Getty
One of the trains involved in the crash in Urda, Toledo, Spain. Matched have been cancelled in the Copa del Rey. Photograph: Juanma Jimenez/Europa Press via Getty
Wed Oct 28 2026 - 12:401 MIN READ

The Royal ‌Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have postponed Wednesday’s 24 ‌Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people were killed.

Two high-speed ‌trains ‌collided, the second deadly crash in less than ⁠a year on the line connecting Madrid to ‌southern Andalucía.

The games have been postponed “as a show ⁠of respect ⁠and solidarity with all the victims,” the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

Troy Parrott’s Real Betis had been due to play fourth-tier Navalcarnero.

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The crash ⁠has disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalucía, affecting ‌travel for several teams and their fans.

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