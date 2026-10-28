Copa del Rey fixtures postponed after train crash in Spain

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have postponed Wednesday’s 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people were killed.
Two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly crash in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalucía.
The games have been postponed “as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims,” the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.
Troy Parrott’s Real Betis had been due to play fourth-tier Navalcarnero.
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The crash has disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalucía, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.