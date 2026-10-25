Celtic come from behind to beat Hibernian after Owen Elding’s early goal

Hibernian's Owen Elding (second left) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Scottish Premiership match against Celtic at Easter Road. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian 1 [Elding 3] Celtic 2 [Kerr 5og; Durán 43]

Camilo Durán moved into double figures for the season as Celtic reasserted themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership by coming from behind to defeat beleaguered Hibernian 2-1 at windy Easter Road.

After another Europa League setback at home to Celta Vigo on Thursday, the champions bounced back with a victory that restored their four-point cushion over Rangers at the top.

Bottom side Hibs took an early lead through Ireland international striker Owen Elding but it was swiftly cancelled out by a Jason Kerr own goal before Durán’s 10th of the season edged the Hoops ahead just before the break.

It proved enough to secure a ninth win in 10 league games this term and ensure recently appointed Hibs boss Marink Reedijk suffered a third straight defeat since succeeding David Gray.

There were a couple of blemishes for Celtic, however, as substitute Alistair Johnston’s return from injury lasted barely 20 minutes before he had to go off, while £11 million forward Kasper Hogh – restored to the starting line-up after notching in just one of his 13 previous matches for the Hoops – again drew a blank before being replaced in the 64th minute.

Hibs made two changes, with Irish international midfielder Jamie McGrath and Joe Newell in for Azeem Abdulai and Martin Boyle, who withdrew late on due to illness.

Hogh’s introduction in place of Haissem Hassan was Celtic’s only tweak to Thursday’s line-up, while key duo Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers were on the bench after their recent layoffs.

Easter Road was significantly below capacity, owing to Hibs’ poor form, a ban for the hosts’ Block Seven ultras group, Celtic again being allocated only half of the South Stand even though the rest of it was all but empty, and probably due to some being put off leaving the house amid the ongoing gusts of Storm Boelo.

But the home support were swiftly warmed as Hibs grabbed the lead in the third minute. Newell slipped a quick free-kick in behind the unprepared Celtic defence and Elding got himself clear on the left of the box before the former Sligo Rovers frontman drove a low angled shot from seven yards out beyond Sam Johnstone and in at the far post.

Captain Callum McGregor helped Celtic summon a fifth-minute equaliser as he drove forward and saw a deflected shot from edge of the box tipped wide by Raphael Sallinger. After the first corner was scrambled behind by the hosts, the second – an inswinger from Benjamin Nygren – was inadvertently headed into his own net by Kerr from a couple of yards out.

Hogh then had three sights of goal from close range that could have brought an end to his barren run, with the third of those the best as he was denied by a brilliant save from Sallinger.

Moments after Thibault Klidje threatened for the hosts with a lob that drifted just over, the Hoops went ahead in the 43rd minute.

Hibs defender Marko Ivezic intercepted Nygren’s pass just outside the box, but the loose ball broke to the alert Durán, who drove forward and rasped an emphatic strike beyond Sallinger from 17 yards out.

The only notable events of the second half were Johnston’s return being cut short and Hibs sending on centre back Grant Hanley to play up front in the 82nd minute, which – after initial bemusement from the home support – helped make them a slightly more dangerous proposition in the closing stages.