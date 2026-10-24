Mike Penders’ misjudged punch helps Tottenham to long-awaited win at Chelsea

Mike Penders of Chelsea scores an own goal, the first goal for Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Mike Penders’ own-goal and a sensational solo effort by Mathys Tel helped Tottenham end their Stamford Bridge hoodoo with only a second win at Chelsea in the Premier League era.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team arrived in west London with a torrid record at rivals Chelsea after only one triumph from their last 41 visits to SW6, but turned history on its head with a dominant display in a 2-0 win against Xabi Alonso’s 10 men.

Spurs, who only got off the mark in the league on Monday at home to Coventry, broke the deadlock when Penders punched the ball into his own net after 77 minutes from Mateus Fernandes’ corner before red mist descended over Cole Palmer.

Palmer had already received a yellow card for barging into Fernandes when he received his marching orders by referee Chris Kavanagh for catching Conor Gallagher late with 10 minutes left.

Tottenham were minutes away when Tel collected the ball inside his half, raced past Maxence Lacroix and rifled it into the bottom corner to send De Zerbi off in celebration down the touchline as the north London club claimed the points at Chelsea for the first time since 2018.

Centre-back partners Ezri Konsa and Gabriel celebrated personal milestones as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

England defender Konsa scrambled home from a corner in the seventh minute at the Emirates Stadium to claim his first goal for the club since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.

Gabriel sealed victory with a second-half header on his 200th Premier League appearance, ensuring the Gunners took full advantage of City’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s reigning champions was a seventh from eight top-flight fixtures this season and an 11th from 13 games in all competitions.

Everton had opportunities to spring a surprise, with Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wasting their best openings before they slipped to a second-successive defeat.

Oscar Bobb’s first Premier League goal for Fulham earned a 1-0 win over Coventry that lifted the Cottagers clear of the relegation zone.

Bobb produced a fine bit of individual skill to strike in the 80th minute as he twisted his way into the box and bent a shot into the far corner, only his second goal for the club in any competition since his £27million move from Manchester City back in January.

That was enough to give Fulham their first away win in nine attempts, a run that dated back to February, only a week after they ended their winless start to the league campaign by edging out Hull 1-0 as the pressure continues to ease on Alvaro Arbeloa.

Josh King had earlier hit the post for the visitors, who edged Coventry in just about every department to leave Frank Lampard’s side second-bottom of the table.

The hosts had only brief spells of sustained possession in Fulham’s half, but did little to trouble Bernd Leno on a frustrating afternoon which bought the CBS Arena back down to earth after their 4-1 win over Newcastle in their last home outing.

Quality was in short supply between two sides who started the day in the bottom three.