Leinster v Munster live updates: Follow the action as old rivals go head to head

In the earlier URC match today, Ulster were beaten by Bulls in South Africa but put in a second-half performance they could be proud of.

[ Ulster beaten by Bulls despite brave second-half fightbackOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the URC match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 6pm. The old rivals go up against each other once more after fine wins in the Champions Cup. Leinster will be big favourites but Munster always give it their best shot against them.

Here are the teams:

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan (capt). Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Thomas Clarkson, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Charlie Tector.

Munster: Ben O’Connor, Shay McCarthy, Seán O’Brien, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly, Charlie O’Shea, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Marnus van der Merwe, Kieran Brookes, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Max Clein, Mark Donnelly, Michael Ala’alatoa, Seán Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Gordon Wood.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)