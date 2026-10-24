Aston Villa and Jackson end Manchester City’s perfect run with stunning win

Premier League: Aston Villa 2 (Jackson 6, 60) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 52)

Manchester City have added a loss in the Premier League to the one to the Premier League, as their perfect on-pitch record vanished at Aston Villa. The two most in-form strikers in England did battle and it was Nicolas Jackson’s double that meant his side come out on top against Erling Haaland.

City are certainly fallible, losing for the fourth time in a row here, and it was a reminder that life will not always be as simple as their first seven games. Mistakes cost them as Marc Guéhi and Gianluigi Donnarumma played their part in Jackson’s goals, which will give him greater pleasure as they ended Enzo Maresca’s perfect start.

Aston Villa started at lightning pace while City cowered. City were so ponderous in the opening stages they gave away a corner after being penalised for taking too long over a goal-kick. After two mistakes last weekend against Ipswich gave away goals, Guéhi would have hoped for a more reassured performance, but he was once again punished for the opener, miscontrolling a Rúben Dias pass to allow Jackson in, with the striker rifling home in the sixth minute.

City did not look like a side who had won every Premier League game thus far. The hosts, on the other hand, had forgotten their mid-table tag and were more reflective of the team sitting second in the Champions League standings with three wins out of three.

The inflatable fruit enthusiasts got to witness an improving situation on the pitch as City enjoyed plenty of possession in and around the Villa area, but Iliman Ndiaye, who had a penalty claim waved away, and Rayan Cherki, were thwarted by Zion Suzuki’s reactions. Villa defended with commitment and discipline to limit the space available with great success.

While City constantly threatened and Ndiaye struck the post, there was always a nagging doubt that Villa could cause problems on the counterattack.

Jackson against the unfortunate Guéhi was starting to look like a mismatch, as the defender was unable to cope with the speed and physicality of the striker. Guéhi was booked for pulling down Jackson on the edge of the area to leave him in a precarious position on every level, forcing him to be replaced at the break.

The entertainment and exhilaration of the first half was always going to be difficult to sustain, but there was no backing down from either side. City’s endeavour was rewarded in the 53rd minute when Ndiaye got the better of Ian Maatsen and found Haaland finally able to connect with a cross, heading home from close distance for his 13th of the season. It is hard to keep that man quiet.

There was a sense City could take control of the match and went close through Josko Gvardiol and Doku, but once again lapsed. Villa did not need an invitation to burst into life and were unable to contain them as the ball moved quickly from back to front, with Jackson sending the ball out to Ibrahim Mbaye before getting on the end of the cross for his second. Donnarumma should have done better, letting the shot slip under him.

The academy trio Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Ryan McAidoo were sent on to change things for the visitors and they provided energy, but when chasing the game there was a loss of focus. Passes and crosses were misdirected and needless bookings were collected. If City could point to perfection before this, the label was rapidly fading as the seconds ticked by.

Jackson went off with eight minutes left to a standing ovation. Haaland had a very late chance to level, but Maatsen cleared off the line, to ensure Jackson and Villa claimed the glory. - Guardian