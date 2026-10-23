Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital ‌on Friday after collapsing during a training session, the German champions ​said.

The Belgian had been nursing a virus in recent days and had missed some of his team’s training sessions.

“On ​Friday, Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during a ⁠training session for Bayern’s reserve team,” the club ‌said. “The ‌head ​coach of the professional squad had been observing the second team’s session.”

“Kompany is ⁠currently undergoing ​a thorough examination in the ​hospital and will remain under medical care. For ‌the time being, his ​coaching staff will manage all training and match-related ⁠operations.”

The Bundesliga leaders, who ⁠drew ​2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority,” said Max Eberl, Bayern’s Board Member for Sport. “At Bayern, we ‌will do everything ⁠we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery.”

“Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical ‌care and support, and he will be given as ​much time as he needs. Everyone ​at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick recovery.”