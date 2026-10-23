Soccer

Spanish police investigate break-in to Troy Parrott’s home in Seville

A group of thieves broke into his house while Real Betis were playing Barcelona on Sunday

Real Betis striker Troy Parrott's home was broken into in Seville. Photograph: Raul Caro/EPA
Real Betis striker Troy Parrott's home was broken into in Seville. Photograph: Raul Caro/EPA
David Gorman
Fri Oct 23 2026 - 15:291 MIN READ

Spanish police are investigating after a break-in into Troy Parrott’s home in Seville on Sunday.

A group of thieves broke into the Irish striker’s home in the El Zaudín area in Tomares while he was with his club Real Betis playing a match against Barcelona.

It follows the burglaries of other players living in the city Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico and Parrott’s Betis team-mate Antony in the past week.

Rico suffered an armed robbery while he and his family were home, and was tied up by masked gunmen.

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The report on ABC Sevilla news says the Civil Guard is investigating a possible connection between these cases and a businessman is under investigation for allegedly providing sensitive information to thieves about homes of famous people living in the area. No arrests have been made yet.

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David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times