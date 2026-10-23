Spanish police investigate break-in to Troy Parrott’s home in Seville

Spanish police are investigating after a break-in into Troy Parrott’s home in Seville on Sunday.

A group of thieves broke into the Irish striker’s home in the El Zaudín area in Tomares while he was with his club Real Betis playing a match against Barcelona.

It follows the burglaries of other players living in the city Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico and Parrott’s Betis team-mate Antony in the past week.

Rico suffered an armed robbery while he and his family were home, and was tied up by masked gunmen.

The report on ABC Sevilla news says the Civil Guard is investigating a possible connection between these cases and a businessman is under investigation for allegedly providing sensitive information to thieves about homes of famous people living in the area. No arrests have been made yet.