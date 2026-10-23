Shamrock Rovers retain their crown as rivals fail to seize opportunity

The gap between Shamrock Rovers and the rest has narrowed, but not enough to deny Stephen Bradley an eighth major trophy over his 11 years at the Tallaght club.

This could prove to be Bradley’s final season as the Rovers manager. Offered the Hibernian job last month, the 41-year-old decided to stay until a sixth title in seven seasons was secured.

“When it came down to it, I genuinely don’t think I could look at the players, the fans, the club and walk out the door with five games left,” he revealed.

The comment suggests that Bradley would be tempted by an opportunity in Scotland, England or further afield, instead of returning for a 12th season.

And anyway, the law of diminishing marginal returns is beginning to take hold. Rovers will finish their Premier Division campaign on 71 points if they beat Dundalk at Oriel Park next Friday.

The 78 points winning total in 2021 and 79 points in 2022 fell to 72 points in 2023 as Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne strengthened their squads.

Rovers topped the table last year on 66 points after finishing runners-up in 2024 with 61 points, when Damien Duff’s Shelbourne claimed the title on the last night.

The story of how Rovers won the league in 2026 is as much about their rivals faltering at crucial moments than it was about the defending champions.

Pico Lopes’s World Cup adventure with Cape Verde left them without a natural on-field leader for a chunk of the summer. With Dan Cleary injured for 18 games, veteran defenders such as Lee Grace and Enda Stevens made plenty of timely interventions.

Shamrock Rovers' Victor Ozhianvuna who is set to join Arsenal. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Victor Ozhianvuna showed glimpses of his potential with Bradley playing the 17-year-old as a deep-lying midfielder who can pass and beat opponents at will. An injury in July effectively ended Ozhianvuna’s League of Ireland career as both Rovers and Arsenal were overly cautious ahead of the teenager’s move to London in January.

By September, the title race was wide open. Poor away results in European qualifiers denied Rovers a third consecutive year in the Conference League group stage before St Pat’s knocked them out of the FAI Cup.

Expected challenges from Derry City and Shelbourne never materialised. Shels parted company with Joey O’Brien in June, while Tiernan Lynch left Derry in early August.

An injury crisis ensured that Shels fell well short of their own expectations, despite a partnership with Jamestown Analytics, the recruitment specialists associated with Brighton and Hearts. It prompted a reset at Tolka Park as John Russell is now tasked with rebuilding the squad for 2027.

Derry’s operations also came under scrutiny after Sean Barrett stepped down as chief executive in December and chairman Philip O’Doherty took a more hands-on role.

In his autobiography, The Walls, James McClean revealed that Barrett had been talking to him “for years” about coming home to finish his career.

“He’d also teach me the ropes for a role beyond football,” McClean wrote.

Amid the club’s increasingly bitter and public dispute with McClean, interim manager Mark Connolly somehow managed to steady the ship after Lynch left.

Connolly revived Derry’s expensively assembled squad to finish mid-table with an FAI Cup final against Waterford at the Aviva Stadium to follow on November 8th. But the expected rivalry with Rovers throughout the 2020s has yet to materialise.

Tempers flare between both Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians after the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Instead, the Hoops’ wobbles through August presented an opportunity for St Pat’s, under Stephen Kenny, and Alan Reynolds’s Bohemians.

A three-way title race developed until mid-October when St Pat’s self-destructed, losing at home to Shelbourne last Friday and away to Derry on Monday. Kenny subsequently waved the white flag.

“There was a league title there to be won this year with Rovers in transition,” former Dundalk manager Vinnie Perth said on Virgin Media this week. “Pats let them off the hook. It was up for grabs. Pats left a title behind them.”

The quality at Kenny’s disposal was reflected in the PFAI Premier Division team of the year as four St Pat’s players – Joey Anang, Joe Redmond, Luke Turner and Kian Leavy – were selected by their peers.

Rovers only had three representatives: Pico Lopes, Tunmise Sobowale and Graham Burke.

Burke was outstanding as a roaming number 10, John McGovern filled Rory Gaffney’s big boots up front and Will Fitzgerald immediately excelled after his midseason arrival from Sligo.

Bohemians’ challenge ultimately faltered in a tempestuous Dublin derby on October 12th. The enduring health of the league was evident on that Monday night as a crowd of 10,208 crammed into Tallaght Stadium to see Dylan Watts score Rovers’ 76th-minute winner. Losing to Shelbourne at home in the penultimate game handed Rovers the title.

At the final whistle, a brawl erupted and when the dust settled, Bohs captain Dawson Devoy received a three-game ban for violent conduct. Devoy’s absence proved far more damaging to his club than Rovers losing Noonan, Matt Healy, Naj Razi and Danny Grant to suspension.

Bradley wasted no time twisting the knife.

“We are playing to win a league, they are not,” he said, knowing full well that Reynolds could not respond as Bohs had imposed a media blackout to protest the FAI’s fixture schedule.

Rovers suffered one final setback, losing away to Galway United last Friday. But, once again, they did just enough to win the league after a comfortable victory over Sligo Rovers.