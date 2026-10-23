Manchester United boss Michael Carrick delivers defiant five-minute monologue at press conference

Michael Carrick began his Friday media conference with an extraordinary five minute and 27 second monologue that cited Manchester United’s values of “humility”, “resilience” and “earning the right to win” in what could be read as a public address to his players after the season’s dismal start.

The head coach, whose job is under threat, later stated “100 per cent” he could turn United’s form around and sought to underline his selfless attitude by saying he would hold an umbrella for “everyone else to stay dry” while he got wet.

The downpour on Carrick intensified on Wednesday when Bruno Fernandes questioned his tactics after a 4-1 Champions League loss at Como and the 45-year-old did not rule out dropping the midfielder or stripping him of the captaincy when Bournemouth visit on Sunday.

“I’ll always do what’s best for the football club,” he said. “The most important thing for me is the team, first and foremost – the squad, the dynamics in the squad.”

Carrick decided to make his speech, delivered without being asked a question, after events in Como and Lisandro Martínez’s criticism of Jason Wilcox a week earlier for the director of football’s recruitment. United have won only two of 11 games and are 13th in the Premier League.

Carrick said: “We need to respect what it takes to be here, respect what it takes to win, what you have to do to win. I’m not entitled to be here. Entitlement cannot be at this football club. We’re not entitled to win. We’ve won in the past, we’ve got an incredible history, but that doesn’t mean that you’re entitled to just win.”

Carrick, a highly decorated United player for 12 years until 2018, cited two of his former team-mates.

“Ryan Giggs, arguably one of the greatest to play for this club, it was never about Ryan Giggs, it was about Manchester United. Wayne Rooney was top goalscorer of this football club. His biggest thing was playing for the team, sacrificing for the team, and what was good for Manchester United.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, the best manager of all time, the greatest for me ... his main priority was Manchester United. Going back to Sir Matt [Busby], Sir Bobby [Charlton], the resilience was beyond belief of what they showed and the way they rebuilt this football club [after the Munich disaster of 1958].”

Carrick insisted he could embody these values and transform United’s campaign. “One hundred per cent, yeah,” he said, before confirming he had spoken to the hierarchy and players about the crisis.

“There’s always conversations going on. It’s pretty obvious how we’re all feeling. The responsibility for me to be in this position is to lead.”

Warming to his theme, he said: “I’ll hold that umbrella for me to get wet and for everyone else to stay dry. That’s the position I’m in, and it’s a privileged position.”

Carrick believes all of his squad share his determination.

“If you don’t, this is not the place for you,” he said before insisting there were no factions. “It’s not divided. We just need to get back to doing what we do best, and we will.” – Guardian