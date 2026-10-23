League of Ireland live updates: Bohemians try to keep title hopes alive against Shelbourne

League of Ireland fixtures

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Waterford v Drogheda United

Derry City v Dundalk

Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm

The team for Bohemians against Shelbourne has been named - Walters; Power, Byrne, Todd, Burke; Diallo, Flores (capt), Tierney, Vaughan, Parsons; James-Taylor.

Pico Lopes says Shamrock Rovers will have to be sharper if they do their part en route to the title. He spoke to Gavin Cummiskey:

“Our set-up was slow and sloppy,” admitted Pico Lopes, the Hoops skipper. “Credit to Galway after that, they defended really well.”

[ Shamrock Rovers’ Pico Lopes credits ‘enthusiastic’ new signings as title is within graspOpens in new window ]

Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the penultimate round of fixtures in the League of Ireland Premier Division, with the title within grasp for Shamrock Rovers, but Bohemians are looking to keep their title hopes alive. Bohs play their old rivals Shelbourne at 7.45pm. Shamrock Rovers are playing Sligo Rovers at 8pm in Tallaght with the benefit of being 15 minutes so have a bit more clarity of the situation, although they will expect to beat Sligo given they are already relegated. At the other end of the table there is plenty to play for as well, with Waterford against Drogheda United looking to avoid a relegation playoff.