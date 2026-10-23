Soccer

League of Ireland live updates: Bohemians try to keep title hopes alive against Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers will win title if they beat Sligo and Bohs fail to win

Bohemians need to win against Shelbourne to stay in title race. Photograph: Will Morgan/Inpho
Bohemians need to win against Shelbourne to stay in title race. Photograph: Will Morgan/Inpho
David Gorman's picture
David Gorman
Fri Oct 23 2026 - 18:54

League of Ireland fixtures

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Waterford v Drogheda United

Derry City v Dundalk

Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm

3 minutes ago

The team for Bohemians against Shelbourne has been named - Walters; Power, Byrne, Todd, Burke; Diallo, Flores (capt), Tierney, Vaughan, Parsons; James-Taylor.

33 minutes ago

Pico Lopes says Shamrock Rovers will have to be sharper if they do their part en route to the title. He spoke to Gavin Cummiskey:

“Our set-up was slow and sloppy,” admitted Pico Lopes, the Hoops skipper. “Credit to Galway after that, they defended really well.”

Shamrock Rovers’ Pico Lopes credits ‘enthusiastic’ new signings as title is within grasp ]

Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
40 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the penultimate round of fixtures in the League of Ireland Premier Division, with the title within grasp for Shamrock Rovers, but Bohemians are looking to keep their title hopes alive. Bohs play their old rivals Shelbourne at 7.45pm. Shamrock Rovers are playing Sligo Rovers at 8pm in Tallaght with the benefit of being 15 minutes so have a bit more clarity of the situation, although they will expect to beat Sligo given they are already relegated. At the other end of the table there is plenty to play for as well, with Waterford against Drogheda United looking to avoid a relegation playoff.

League of IrelandShamrock RoversBohemians