Eddie Howe is Jason Wilcox’s choice if Manchester United replace Michael Carrick

Eddie Howe is the current preferred candidate of Jason Wilcox to replace Michael Carrick should Manchester United decide to change manager. Photograph: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty

Eddie Howe is the current preferred candidate of Jason Wilcox to replace Michael Carrick should Manchester United decide to change manager, with the director of football believing Howe’s extensive Premier League experience places him ahead of other potential targets.

Howe left Newcastle in late July to take a break from the game but would seriously consider a return for the United role, it is understood, should this be offered.

Howe would be less expensive to bring in than Unai Emery, another admired candidate, because Aston Villa would demand about £20m in compensation for their manager.

In five years managing Newcastle Howe impressed, leading the team to the 2025 Carabao Cup, ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. After taking over from Steve Bruce in November 2021, Howe led Newcastle to 11th, winning 12 of the last 18 games. The team had gone 14 games without a victory at the start of the season.

Howe also took Newcastle back into the Champions League after 20 years in 2023 and qualified again two seasons later. He managed Bournemouth for five seasons in the Premier League from 2015.

Julian Nagelsmann, the former Germany and Bayern Munich coach, is highly regarded by Christopher Vivell, United’s head of recruitment, but Wilcox’s view may hold more sway with Jim Ratcliffe, who controls football policy.

Carrick is under serious pressure after the club’s poorest start since 1986. The 45-year-old is expected to remain in place for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth – he is due to hold his pre-game media conference on Friday – but the 45-year-old’s job is in the balance after two wins from 11 games this season.

United are inviting fans to offer their views on the design of the proposed new 100,000-seat stadium. A survey will be sent to season-ticket holders, cup season-ticket holders, executive club members, official members, supporters who have purchased hospitality at Old Trafford within the past three years and season-ticket waiting list members. — Guardian